Popular

Warface trailer showcases classes and massive mech suits

By

A free to play team shooter built in CryEngine 3 is actually a pretty exciting prospect, even before you factor in the giant mechs. If Warface is fast and accessible enough it could beat Call of Duty a its own game, providing a prettier experience for no money. Perhaps. It's still too early to tell, but it looks like have a chance to get our hands on an early build soon. Crytek are hunting alpha testers right now. You can sign up for a chance to participate on the Warface site .

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments