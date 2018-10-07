Vampire RPG Nighthawks has been funded

In good news for anyone who loved Troika's classic RPG Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines and especially that one dude keeps trying to shoehorn it into the PC Gamer Top 100 every year (hi!), Nighthawks has hit its Kickstarter goal. Nighthawks is a modern-day, text-heavy game about vampires that is explicitly inspired by Bloodlines and also Sunless Sea, which this week managed to beat its crowdfunding goal of $125,000, raising $136,128 in the end.

Nighthawks is being developed by Wadjet Eye Games, most recently behind adventure game Unavowed, and has Dave Gilbert as its executive producer and overseer, and PC Gamer contributor Richard Cobbett as its writer. Ben Chandler and Ivan Ulyanov are on the art, and given how nicely Unavowed handled its urban fantasy vibe expectations are high.

There's a demo of Nighthawks as well, so if you want to get a rough idea how it will play, here you go.