Valve's got the real docks for Steam Deck at Tokyo Game Show, have a look

Valve's got some official Steam Deck docks at Tokyo Game Show, and is using them to charge their demo models. We've only had a look at renders so far, but the Dock looks pretty much precisely as it was supposed to be.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user ElderberryLarge9104 (opens in new tab) snapped some photos of the dock, one with deck entire and another of just the ports. (opens in new tab)

The official Steam Deck Docking Station was advertised on the Steam Deck page from its inception. It was originally to come some time this year, but was delayed (opens in new tab) in June due to "parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities." Their estimate is that it'll show up in late spring, hopefully they mean 2023.

We don't really know that much about the Steam Deck Docking Station, or what functionality it might have beyond the purely obvious, which I wouldn't expect it to have but you never know. Two years ago I wouldn't have said that Valve was making a handheld PC but here we are. Me writing, you reading.

Valve's description says that the dock "props up your Steam Deck while connecting to external displays, wired networking, USB peripherals, and power." Which, yep, that's about precisely what those ports on the pictures do.

Valve's dock did get beat to the market by a dock from Jsaux, which our Katie Wickens called "sturdy and practical" despite some "frustrating limitations" in the PC Gamer review. (opens in new tab) You can also just buy a powered USB-C hub, but it won't have a little tray to sit your deck in.

Valve's booth at Tokyo Game Show is pretty cool, to be honest. Amid conventions still being cancelled due to COVID and supply constraints causing delays, the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) didn't get the big in-person preview treatment that past hardware releases from Valve did. On Twitter, Valve designer Lawrence Yang did a quickie walkthrough (opens in new tab) of how their booth works.

Quick walkthrough of the Steam Deck booth experience at #TGS2022 - Walk in, get a swag bag- Watch a quick video- Grab a Steam Deck off the wall- Find a seat, have fun! pic.twitter.com/IATLKrOMitSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Beyond that look at the booth, Valve released a cool booklet (opens in new tab) about the Deck's development. We also got a look at a bunch of Steam Deck's in-progress development models, and even got to see how Half-Life 2 ran on a Steam Deck prototype. (opens in new tab)

