Valve's adorable Steam Deck mascot is my new best friend

Valve unveiled its new mascot ahead of the Tokyo Game Show next week. And as someone who loves mascots and closely follows the hijinx of the Phillie Phanatic (opens in new tab) and Orbit from the Houston Astros (opens in new tab), I couldn't be happier.

According to a tweet from the official Japanese Steam Deck account, "Pal" was created specifically for the launch of the Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. As the tweet (Google translated from Japanese) notes, 'Pal' means friend or companion, which is apt because I want Steam Pal to be my best friend.

Steam Pal is an adorable entity with a giant Steam Deck for a head and a little red valve acting as a bow while wearing a stylish kimono with a Steam Deck logo on the back. Considering how prevalent mascots (opens in new tab) are in Japanese daily life, it makes sense that Valve has one for its Japanese debut.

In early August, the Steam Deck became available for preorder in parts of Asia (opens in new tab), with Komodo handling the retail end of things as an authorized reseller for the Deck. Valve even released a book about the Steam Deck and the company to a part of the world that isn't too familiar with The House Gabe Built.

Introducing a special version of our Steam Pal mascot, created for our launch in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong! https://t.co/Do1D9QPqfrSeptember 9, 2022 See more

Attendees heading to TGS next week can get hands-on with the Steam Deck before it ships out to users this holiday season. Valve also said that "novelties" featuring Pal will be available, which I'm hoping are adorable plushies.

So if you're walking around the TGS show floor and see Steam Pal taking selfies, let me know ASAP.