Valve writers talk silent protagonists and bringing the LOLs

As reported on Gamasutra , a bunch of Valve's writers have been taking part in a roundtable question and answer session at GDC Online .

Read on for some insight from some of the most talented writers in the industry.

Valve might be famous for its use of silent protagonists but according to Mark Laidlaw, one of the writers at Valve, it can be a restrictive on a studio's creativity: "Now that some of Valve's most popular protagonists are silent, there's no turning back. “At this point we're fully committed to it and taking it as far as it possibly could go.”

Eric Wolpaw, another writer at Valve, also provided some insight. Referring to Valve's hugely successful free to play game, TF2, he said: “that whole game is us desperately trying to keep our jobs."

“Comedy stuff is tougher [to evaluate] because it's more subjective and it's really hard to gauge peoples' reaction," he said. Wolpaw added that sometimes it's a bit depressing, when people playtest a part in a game that's supposed to be funny, and there's little reaction. “Pretty much no one that played Portal 2 cracked a smile, but testers still said the game was funny... It's hard to tell if a joke is failing or not.”

Laidlaw was equally humble when referring to his own work: “We fail all the time, we just don't advertise it too much...we always want to feel like we're on the edge and challenging ourselves and growing all the time.”

