Valve is running an Artifact 'preview tournament' to show off its built-in tournament system

The tournament starts soon, and the system will be available to all players when Artifact releases.

Valve announced today that 128 players will compete for a pool of $10,000 at the Artifact Preview Tournament, which'll take place Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11.

"Hosted by Beyond The Summit and broadcast on SteamTV, the all-draft event will feature a 7-round Swiss bracket on Saturday," writes Valve. "A top 8 single-elimination bracket will decide the winner on Sunday. Both days begin at 9AM PST."

The tournament system is built into the client, and will be available for all players when Artifact launches. That'll be on November 28. For more on Valve's card game, check out Tim's recent hands-on impressions, and watch Valve beat him in the video below.

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
