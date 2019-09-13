Upgrade your old PC with this $140 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

(Image credit: Asus)

If you're looking to upgrade an older PC, or you wan to turn a plain ol' workstation PC into a lightweight gaming computer, the GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is a good option for the price. Now you can get one version from Asus for $139.99, or $110 if you're willing to wait for a mail-in rebate.

This graphics card has 4GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1290 MHz, a boost clock of 1392 MHz, and 769 CUDA cores. For display output, you get one DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0, and one DisplayPort 1.4.

While you could buy the slightly-better AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card for roughly the same price, the 1050 Ti has the advantage of not requiring a dedicated power connector—it takes all the power it needs straight from the motherboard. That means it can go into just about every PC, even pre-built machines with custom PSUs that lack extra power connectors.

The GTX 1050 Ti is getting a bit old, and it was a low-end card even when it was new, but it's still capable of playing most modern games at reduced settings. It's perfect for Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO, Rocket Leauge, and other non-demanding titles. You can even play Borderlands 3 at minimum settings, as long as you still have a decent CPU and 8GB of RAM.

Enter promo code 99RXP7 at checkout to get the full discount, and you can get another $30 if you mail in the included rebate card.