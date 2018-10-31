Undertale creator releases mysterious new, free game

Following yesterday's teases, Undertale creator Toby Fox has released a free game on a website called Deltarune that you can download right now. As pointed out by numerous users on Twitter, Deltarune is an anagram of Undertale—and when you get past the initial, creepy two-minute intro, you get into something that looks familiarly Undertale-y.

What it is exactly remains a mystery, since I've just started playing it, but my guess is it'll tease a related project, like a sequel. Given how Fox has rolled the game out, people on Twitter are figuring it out in real-time. The website, though, gives out several ominous warnings, the most pointed of which is this: 'FOR PUBLIC SAFETY, YOU ARE ADVISED TO REFRAIN FROM DISCUSSION OF THE PROGRAM FOR 24 HOURS.'

Well, looking at Twitter, we might be a bit late for that one. We'll update this post when we know more about what the hell is going on.