Ys Net and Epic will 'assess the situation' on Shenmue 3's Epic Store exclusivity

Shenmue 3 developer Ys Net, publisher Deep Silver and Epic Games have promised to "assess the situation" on Shenmue 3's Epic Games Store exclusivity following concerns from fans.

This week, Ys Net and Deep Silver confirmed that Shenmue 3 would be a one-year Epic Store exclusive, despite recently mentioning a Steam version in Kickstarter updates and system requirements. In a fairly cryptic joint statement on Friday, Ys Net, Deep Silver and Epic Games said that "we want to make sure that the backers are aware that we are listening to their concerns.

"We kindly ask all our fans to have some patience, we are currently at E3 demoing the game and need to get back to our respective offices to assess the situation and together find a way forward to justify the trust you placed in us."

Promising to "assess the situation" doesn't mean Epic will lose exclusivity, but it shows that all parties are at least mindful of fans' anger, which has led some backers to request refunds on Kickstarter. No doubt we'll hear more in the coming week.