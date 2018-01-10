Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana will come to PC at the end of the month

Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana hit a few snags last year on its way to a launch that was ultimately pushed into early 2018 because of some unexpectedly deep-rooted localization problems. With early 2018 now upon us, publisher NIS America has firmed that up to January 30, and also opened its doors to beta testing applications.

#YsVIII PC arrives on January 30! Sign up for beta testing now! https://t.co/ecZ446Wc2p pic.twitter.com/KBBEtfPOzOJanuary 10, 2018

"Included in the PC release are game optimizations and the localization revisions originally announced in late 2017," the company said on Steam. "The localization revisions include improvements to the game’s script, adjustments to graphical text, and re-recorded audio and will be implemented across PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions simultaneously."

For the first week following the game's release, owners will also be able to download Adol's Adventure Essentials, a mini art book, a soundtrack sampler, and Laxia’s “Eternian Scholar” Costume for free. And in case you didn't see it in the tweet, NIS America is also taking applications for the beta, which is worth signing up for even if you're not interested in testing: Everyone accepted into the beta test will be rolled over to the full version of the game when it's released for free.