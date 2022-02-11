You can now download the CAD files to 3D print your own Steam Deck

Audio player loading…

The Steam Deck is launching in just two weeks, but in our world of ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortages, it's likely most people in line to buy one won't get it until later this year—or even 2023. If you want something to hold in the meantime, good news: Valve's going to let you make your very own plastic model of a Steam Deck, if you happen to have a 3D printer handy.

Valve posted the CAD files for the Steam Deck on Friday, making them available under a Creative Commons license.

"This repository contains CAD files for the external shell (surface topology) of Steam Deck," the post says. "This includes an STP model, STL model, and drawings (DWG) for reference."

Even if you don't own a 3D printer or have the CAD software to make use of the files, this PDF schematic of the Deck is quite cool to look at. It includes a load of precision measurements and details on the buttons, screws, and so on. I love a good labeled schematic.

In the long term, the publicly available CAD files will hopefully lead to some cool aftermarket accessories for the Steam Deck. Valve told us last year that it's interested in making different colored Steam Decks, but those aren't likely to be a priority until it can deliver the existing black hardware to everyone who wants one. We may well see some custom backplates or complete shell replacements pop up over the next year, just like the joycon shells you can buy for the Nintendo Switch.

Just stay vigilant for the inevitable Ebay hucksters who will try to sell you a 3D printed Steam Deck stuffed with cabbage and pass it off as the real thing.