You can invite friends to your player room in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne won't arrive on PC until January 2020, which means that console players are currently getting a crack at the Velkhana ahead of us. They're also receiving incremental updates to the concluding story expansion whereas we'll ideally be getting the same patches rolled together on Iceborne's PC launch day. A series of updates to player rooms in Seliana came to consoles in the 11.01 update that will be great for hunting buddies looking to hang out between fights.

You'll now be able to make your room public to other players by changing settings in your "communication" menu or by speaking to your housekeeper. After all, what good is player housing in an online game if you can't show off your decorating skills to your friends? Here are the other changes to player rooms:

Room-exclusive chat tab added.

Music player for changing the music in your room added.

New interactable decor added to your room in Seliana.

With private room chat and a music player being added to your personal room, it sounds like you'll be able to throw a proper post-hunt celebration between every co-op session if you so choose. Roleplayers are likely to make good use of the expanded options as well.

You can check out the rest of the changes included in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 11.01 in Capcom's post.