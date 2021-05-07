Yakuza will remain a turn-based series going forward

Did you enjoy Yakuza: Like a Dragon's JRPG spin on the series' usual third-person brawling? If so, then good news, because it sounds like Yakuza will be sticking to turn-based RPG combat for the foreseeable future.

Speaking ahead of the reveal of Lost Judgement, the sequel to 2018's Yakuza spin-off, series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa told IGN that the main series would be ditching its brawler roots after the success of Like a Dragon.

"The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the year, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgement."

So, Yakuza's venerable third person brawling will continue in Judgement. Yakuza, meanwhile, will retain the heightened absurdity of Like a Dragon's JRPG stylings, which as far as I can tell involved dialling a phone number to summon a downpour of lobsters or a limousine full of mobsters.

Naturally, the news has already split the Yakuza-likers in the office. Some feel that, if the series is to continue with new lead Ichiban, it makes sense to keep his party-focussed combat, while others found the slower pace made exploring the city an absolute chore. The real rub is that Judgement and its sequel are currently unavailable on PC, leaving us locked out of that classic Yakuza brawling.