Yakuza: Like a Dragon confirmed for Windows 10

A new Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer debuted today during the Inside Xbox livestream, along with confirmation that the game will launch on Windows 10 and Xbox One.

A listing for Yakuza: Like a Dragon appeared on SteamDB earlier this week, and it remains there—it was just updated today, in fact. A Steam release still hasn't been confirmed, but executive director Toshihiro Nagoshi said during the stream that it "will be available as part of the Xbox Series X launch slate, as well as on Xbox One and Windows 10."

As for the trailer, it recaps much of what was seen in last year's announcement video, but goes to some rather interesting places. Along with the usual hand-to-hand combat and ferocious gangster beatdowns, there is also a giant lobster, a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that has a serious Excalibur vibe going on, and—if I'm seeing things correctly—an orbital laser strike. I'm not sure what's going on, to be honest, but it's got me thinking that maybe I should play some Yakuza.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released in Japan in January, and is expected to come out worldwide later this year.