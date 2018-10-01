XCOM designer Jake Solomon hints at 'something special' for the sixth anniversary

Believe it or not, it's been six years, almost to the day, since Firaxis very successfully brought back the X-Com sci-fi strategy series with XCOM: Enemy Unknown. In fact, on October 9 it will be six years to the day, and it's possible that the developers might be doing something to celebrate the birthday.

So October 9th is the 6 year anniversary of XCOM: Enemy Unkown, @gsdeangelis and @GregFoertsch you guys up for doing something special? Maybe something to thank the amazing fans who’ve stuck with us these last 6 years?October 1, 2018

Solomon was the designer on XCOM and XCOM 2, while Garth DeAngelis was the producer on both projects and Greg Foertsch was the art director. In other words, it's the top trio of XCOM execs just shooting the breeze, speculating idly about "doing something special" for the fans.

Love it. Let’s grab lunch at the diner tomorrow and talk about it! pic.twitter.com/eoKIedaKUuOctober 1, 2018

@gsdeangelis @solomonjake Diner? How about we go to our usual place tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/rlLfS9x9C1October 1, 2018

Could there be more to it than casual chit chat? Six years is an odd sort of anniversary to make a big fuss over, and there's no obvious reason for it that leaps out at me. But it's interesting that games from the original X-Com series were released in 1994, '95, '97, '98, and '99, but not 1996. Coincidence? Hey man, I just work here.