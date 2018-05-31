XCOM 2 mods bring The Phantom Pain to the turn-based alien invasion

I inadvertently returned to XCOM 2 last week, after discovering this hilarious Red Dwarf voice pack mod. The work of prolific creator ∑3245 has since caught my eye—whose player-made Metal Gear-inspired additions to the turn-based alien invasion are great.

Over the last several weeks, ∑3245 has added Scout Uniforms, Enforcer and Battle Armours, a selection of Sneaking Suits, Snake's iconic bandana and eyepatch, and Haven Trooper armours—as first featured in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and the PS3's MGS 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Online.

The above support XCOM 2's War of the Chosen expansion, and look something like this:

Combine ∑3245's work with Jblade35's Venom Snake and Quiet Voice Pack—which adds 124 lines "for most actions in the game"—and turn The Phantom Pain into a turn-based strategy affair.

