XCOM 2 has native Steam Controller support

The wait is almost over. For most, there's still a couple of excruciating hours to go until XCOM 2 is launched (if you're in Australia, it's available now!), but according to our review it'll be worth the wait. In the lead up to the game's global release, a spokesperson for 2K has confirmed the Steam Controller is natively supported.

It's apparently still in testing, but users are able to get early access as soon as the game goes live on Steam. Benefits include the ability to customize controls based on in-game situations, and a bunch of perks associated with the touch menus. Here's the full rundown, in 2K's words:

Use a different control scheme based on the in-game situation.

Experience precise and responsive 1:1 camera controls using the touchpads in the Geoscape and the Tactical view.

Instantly select your ability with the flexibility of the controller's Touch Menus.

Usage and feedback will be monitored, and the initial implementation may not be the last. Of course, configurations can be shared among Steam Controller users as well. Whether it's worth it or not is yet to be seen: Wes's early impressions of the controller aren't too crash hot, but Valve is applying ongoing tweaks.