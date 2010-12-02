World of Warcraft update makes Battlegrounds fairer

An update to World of Warcraft's battlegrounds has opened many of them up to lower level players, and should also be fairer thanks to a change in the bracketing system. Battlegrounds will be cordoned off by five level increments instead of ten, so you'll never be battling players more than four levels out of reach. Read on for a summary of the new system.

The new brackets operate in five level segments. 10-14,15-19-20-25, and so on until level the very top tier, in which only level 85 players can participate. These players also get access to the Battle for Gilneas and Twin Peaks. Previously lower level players could only fight in Warsong Gulch but they'll find the Arathi Basin is also open for business. Eye of the Storm and Alterac valley are now also available to lower level players. Here's a list of the new level requirements for each Battleground.



Level 10 - Arathi Basin and Warsong Gulch



Level 35 - Eye of the Storm



Level 45 - Alterac Valley



Level 65 - Strand of the Ancients



Level 75 - Isle of Conquest



Level 85 - Battle for Gilneas and Twin Peaks



The new tighter bracketing system should ensure more even fights across each Battleground. For an overview of the rules and objectives of World of Warcraft's massive PvP arenas, check out the entry on the World of Warcraft site.

[via MMO Champion ]