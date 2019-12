And I'll bet most of them are the alliance on our bloody server. Ahem. Just received word from Blizzard that they've reached 12 million subscribers. These are people who have active game time or who played in an hourly internet game room thing in the last thirty days. The number doesn't include expired or cancelled subscriptions.

They also mention that they're hiring to keep up with the growth spurt. If you fancy colouring in Orcs for a living, click here to try your luck.