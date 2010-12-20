World of Warcraft: Cataclysm free trial now available

Blizzard have launched a ten day free trial of Cataclysm. If you have World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King then you'll be able to upgrade your account and get a free look at the new content. You'll need a level 78 character to start enjoying the new zones and quests the expansion offers. For more information, have a look at the FAQ site, or just head over to Battle.Net to activate your free trial. For a few reasons why you'll want to check out World of Warcraft's huge expansion, check out our World of Warcraft: Cataclysm review .