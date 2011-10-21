World of Warcraft Annual Pass announced, subscribers get Diablo 3 free

The World of Warcraft Annual pass has been announced at the Blizzcon opening ceremony. The annual pass will cost €12.99 / £8.99 a month. For a limited time, those who sign up will be able to download the full, digital version of Diablo 3 for free when it's released. Subscribers will also get Tyrael's Charger WoW Flying Mount, which will arrive with the launch of patch 4.3, and access to the World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria beta when that goes live. The annual pass is available to buy know on the Blizzard site .

The Diablo 3 Collector's edition was also announced during the opening ceremony. The big boxed edition will contain an art book, a collector's edition soundtrack, behind the scenes DVD documentary a DIABLO SKULL and a 4 GB USB stick. There's still no release date for Diablo 3.