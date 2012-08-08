World of Tanks to be overhauled with new physics and improved graphics in Update 8.0

Wargaming has announced a huge update for World of Tanks -- Update 8.0 -- which includes an "improved game engine," new features, and new content. Most notably, the update is said to introduce "realistic tank movement physics" to the engine. The bullet points are below, and you can see the new look and Newtonian mechanics in the trailer above.



Realistic tank movement physics



Splash and water wave effects



Support for deferred shading



Emblem and inscription customization



Adaptive camouflage



Mini-map functions



Enchanced tech tree interface



New Soviet tanks: SU-122-44, SU-122-54, SU-100M-1, Uralmash-1 and Object 263



New British Matilda Black Prince experimental medium infantry tank



The release date for World of Tanks Update 8.0 is currently TBD.