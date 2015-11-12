The first big Windows 10 update is out today

Microsoft has released the first major Windows 10 update, adding new features and improving performance pretty much across the board. If you're already running Windows 10, you'll get the update if you have Windows Update enabled. If you're planning to upgrade from 7 or 8.1, you'll receive the update as part of the upgrade.

Microsoft says that Windows 10 will now boot nearly 30 percent faster than Windows 7 on the same device. According to the Windows Blog, the company has also brought improvements to "Mail, Calendar, Photos, Groove, Xbox, Store, OneNote," and most importantly, "Solitaire."

Edge now offers improved performance and security, and the ability to preview tabs when you hover over them. It will also now sync your Favorites and Reading list items across your various devices.

Meanwhile, if you're using a device with a pen, you'll be able to "scribble a note in the Cortana Notebook and Cortana will recognize the phone number, email address, and even physical address to help you set reminders." Cortana will also be able to track things like your event and movie bookings.

There are also a few new features and improvements that are aimed at businesses, including a number of security improvements.

As usual, you can get the latest for Windows 10 through Windows Update.