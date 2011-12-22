Will Hideo Kojima's Project Ogre come to the PC?

Hideo Kojima's much loved Metal Gear Solid series rarely appears on the PC, but there's a chance that his new project might get an airing on our beloved black boxes. Dubbed “Project Ogre”, very little is known about the game, other than it's going to be an open-world adventure. As reported on 1UP , Kojima told CNN that the new game will have, “A very wide entrance, a very open entrance,"

It will also be a step away from the blockbuster approach of the Metal Gear Solid, in favour of Skyrim-style exploration - albeit with a modern day setting, according to the screenshots. "Rather than making something very cinematic, [I plan to] make something very free," Kojima said.

The game is thought to run in Kojima's Fox engine, which 1UP reported on back in June . It's said to be multiplatform, and compatible with a PS3 controller, an Xbox controller, and - crucially - a mouse. Of course, the mouse could just be standing in for the Wii U's weird new controller, but it's more than likely that the game will arrive on the PC.

1UP also posted an image from Kojima's Twitter that showed a Fox engine render of one of the game's programmers, allegedly put together in about an hour. Apparently it's also capable of translucent clothing and realistic dust particles. It seems like an impressive engine, with the screenshots recalling Far Cry 2's lush tropics. But we're not sure if Kojima will be able to let go of his more constrained, linear roots in console gaming.