What we want from the World of Darkness MMO

A vampire is a creature that can perform superhuman feats, scaling buildings effortlessly and shrugging off gunshots with a wicked smirk. But it also sucks to be a vampire. Just ask one. What really makes them interesting characters are the things they can’t do, and the things they’re forced to do whether they want to or not—a big reason why a certain popular fiction series completely missed the point by allowing them to walk around by day and feed on animals.



Bloodlines did a decent job of portraying this, but what I’d really like to see is something along the lines of Fallout: New Vegas’ Hardcore Mode (which forced you to eat, sleep, and drink... or drop dead). Except that it should be even more unforgiving. At some point during every log-in, you should spend time occupied finding victims to quench your bloodthirst. And banes such as fire and the killing rays of the sun should be an ever-present concern at the corners of your mind. You should think about your vampire as the unliving, unbreathing creature that it is, not Generic MMO Avatar #27. A vampire game where you only get the benefits of being a vampire, and don’t feel burdened, practically and emotionally, by the drawbacks, is no vampire game at all.



Vampires in the World of Darkness are political creatures, as well. The web of alliances, lies, favors, and grudges needs to be central to your experiences in the game. Those who try to remain neutral don’t tend to make it far. Knowing who to trust, and when to betray, are the way to get ahead. Negotiating feeding rights in certain parts of the city organically should create a draconian, feudal order that punishes non-adherents mercilessly. I expect to see empires built and destroyed, death warrants signed, and blood pacts forged in the chat channels—all without even interacting with the nuts-and-bolts game mechanics.



And, of course, the fight for the office of Prince should be a constant, bloody game of cloak-and-dagger with massive rewards for anyone savage and calculating enough to stay on top.