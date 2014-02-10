What we want from The Elder Scrolls VI

And if they see you, what then? The Elder Scrolls series generally does a wonderful job of conveying the sense of a living world when you're just ambling through town or trying to figure out what foxes say as they trot through the woods, but it's less effective when you actually interact with folks. Kill a shopkeeper? Assassinate influentual citizens for the Dark Brotherhood? No problem! Just plunk down a few gold coins and you're off the hook. One has to wonder why all those bandits roaming the countryside haven't done the same. Actions should mean something; they often don't under the current design. Few things disappointed me about Skyrim so much as the way bandits would sometimes say, "I yield," only to continue attacking when you let them live. What if that thief met up with you later and gave you a gift? What if you bought from a poor hunter poaching on the lake, leading her to "tell" her friends about you and letting you have free access to bedrolls at their camps? And that's but the beginning of the possibilities. Photo: Jowain92