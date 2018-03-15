Popular

What Remains of Edith Finch, PUBG and Cuphead shine in BAFTA Games Awards nominations

Console biggies Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda BOTW up there, too.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for its BAFTA Games Awards 2018

Across 16 categories, a number of PC games are well represented—not least Giant Sparrow's wonderful What Remains of Edith Finch, which is up for seven awards. PUBG, Cuphead and Night in the Woods get four nods each, while Fortnite, Destiny 2 and Total War: Warhammer 2 pop up in various categories throughout. 

Console big hitters Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda: Breath of the Wild feature heavily too, and it's nice to see the likes of Nier: Automata rubbing shoulders with Super Mario Odyssey, Edith Finch and Assassin's Creed Origins.  

Best of luck to them all. Here's the nominees in full: 

Performer

Abubakar Salim as Bayek
Ashly Burch as Aloy
Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer
Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross
Melina Juergens as Senua
Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch

Original Property

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night In The Woods
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Tacoma
Night In The Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Music

Cuphead
Get Even
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch

Multiplayer

Divinity: Original Sin 2
Fortnite
Gang Beasts
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Splatoon 2
Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Mobile Game

Bury Me, My Love
Golf Clash
Gorogoa
KAMI 2
Monument Valley 2
Stranger Things: The Game

Game Innovation

Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
NieR: Automata
Snipperclips
What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Design

Assassin's Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
NieR: Automata
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Last Day of June
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Sea Hero Quest VR

Family

Just Dance 2018
Lego Worlds
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Monument Valley 2
Snipperclips
Super Mario Odyssey

Debut Game

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hollow Knight
Night in the Woods
The Sexy Brutale
Slime Rancher

British Game

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Monument Valley 2
Reigns: Her Majesty
The Sexy Brutale
Sniper Elite 4
Total War: Warhammer 2

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch

Audio Achievement

Call of Duty: World War 2
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Artistic Achievement

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

The BAFTA Games Awards 2018 takes place in London's Troxy on April 12. More information can be found here

