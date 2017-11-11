It's been a while since I've played The Sims, the celebrated life simulation series about—in large part—people urinating uncontrollably on the floor. Seeing as how The Sims 4 just released a new expansion called Cats & Dogs, which (finally) gives you pets that can join you in recklessly peeing everywhere, I'm probably going to spend at least part of my weekend paying attention to my virtual pets while my real-life cat and dog go neglected. Sorry, actual living animals! Want my attention? Wear a top hat.

Also on the roster, probably a bit more Assassin's Creed Origins, which I continue to enjoy long after finishing the campaign, posting my review, and writing incredibly helpful guides about making fancy crocodiles fall in love with you. There's still lots of world left to explore and plenty of side-missions for me to sneak my way through, and then stab my way through when my sneaking goes awry (which is often), and then run away from once my stabbing doesn't work out (also often).

How about you? What are you playing this weekend? Fortnite Battle Royale? PUBG? Some game that doesn't even have a battle royale mode? (I can't currently think of any, but it's entirely possible they exist.) And remember, if you're looking for people to play with (or just want to gab about games) you're welcome to join the PC Gamer Club and visit our Discord channel. Happy weekend!