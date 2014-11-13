Well-behaved League of Legends players to get Influence Point boost

Riot has taken a number of steps this year to combat toxic player behaviour in League of Legends, ranging from blocking offenders from joining ranked queues through to outright bans. While the measures have been well-received, those in the habit of behaving themselves are about to get a substantial reward in the form of a 4-win IP (Influence Point) boost. The reward, which will be granted to each player with a clean record, will roll out over the next week.

All the recent headlines about League of Legends disciplinary measures paint a bleak picture, but stats provided by Riot indicate otherwise: as of this week, 95 per cent of players have never received any punishment, while fewer than 1 per cent of players have been on the receiving end of a ban.

Still, Riot promises it is still "focused on addressing extreme cases of verbal toxicity, and will soon be testing additional systems that address gameplay toxicity like leavers, AFKs, and intentional feeders."