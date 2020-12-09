Watch this atmospheric tour of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 has some problems, but there's no denying the quality of its setting. Night City is a remarkable virtual metropolis, especially when (appropriately enough) the sun sets and night falls. I've spent a lot of time just wandering the streets aimlessly, staring at NPCs, exploring dark alleyways, and admiring the monolithic architecture looming overhead. So I decided to make a short video, which is also available on YouTube, focusing on the game's incredible late night atmosphere. It's called Night City Blues, referencing my favourite track from Vangelis's haunting Blade Runner soundtrack—a film the people who made Cyberpunk 2077 clearly love as much as I do.