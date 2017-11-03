Watch the BlizzCon crowd react to the World of Warcraft vanilla servers announcement

Blizzard is bringing back vanilla WoW, and we got to talk to them about making it happen. We also had Bo Moore in the crowd at BlizzCon 2017 to watch the opening ceremony play out live, and he took the video above of the crowd learning that Blizzard is creating official vanilla servers under the name World of Warcraft: Classic. Blizzard vice president J. Allen Brack took his time with the announcement, teasing it out with an ice cream metaphor. You can hear the crowd's excitement start to build as they figure out where he's going with it. Brack loves cookies and cream, but the crowd definitely loses its shit for vanilla.

You can follow along with all of our BlizzCon 2017 coverage right here, and expect more news, interviews, and hands-on impressions over the next few days.