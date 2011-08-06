Watch PC Gamer's epic Supreme Commander game

[bcvideo id="1094997016001"]

On Thursday we mentioned a massive game of Supreme Commander between six PC Gamer writers and two overpowered AIs. There's a write up of it in the new issue of PC Gamer UK , and we finally found time to record it as a video for anyone who wants to see it for themselves.

Graham and I do our best to commentate what's going on - please forgive my erratic observing, our patchy memories, and the bits where our voices go too quiet. We know how to fix the latter in future. There is no known fix for my numerical skills - I manage to kick this off by claiming we're playing against six AIs, when the whole point is that we outnumber them.

If the embed above doesn't work for you, check it out on our YouTube channel .