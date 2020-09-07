Watch our video showcase of this year's PC Gamer Top 100

PC Gamer's annual rundown of the top 100 very best PC games is finally out, and it's had a bit of a re-haul. We've taken last year's list and re-evaluated it, switched out the old for the new, made tweaks here and there and now have a sparkling new list.

This year has seen a few new faces join the PCG team, which has meant a lot of changes. New entries include the likes of Legends of Runeterra, Doom Eternal, Titanfall 2, SuperHot VR and even What the Golf? These aren't the most important or influential games, but every entry is something we would wholeheartedly recommend to PC gamers.

You can read the full top 100 list in all its glory on the website, but we've also made a video showcasing some picks games from the list, and explain what makes them a must play in 2020. You can stay exactly where you are and watch it above or head on over to PC Gamer's YouTube channel and watch it there.

The video not only has gameplay clips accompanied by the lovely voices of the PC Gamer team but it also honours the games which are no longer with us in The Top 100. Gone, but not forgotten.

We'll be spotlighting more games from the list in their own videos throughout the week, so subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified on when they release.

Happy watching!