Watch our guy lick away planets (and his reputation)

GDC is a lovely show, but darting around a crowded showfloor between VR demos during a hot week in San Francisco is pretty exhausting. So I was desperate for a way to beat the heat, distract myself from the smell of anonymous face sweat, and entertain my coworkers. Horror counts as entertainment, right? Enter, Planet Licker.

Planet Licker uses a custom controller with three multicolored popsicle-filled divots. Custom 3D printed molds were used to make the treats (which taste quite good) and licking them completes a small circuit that’s then recognized as an input in game. Each color corresponds to a planet, so when you lick that color, it sends the player careening towards the nearest planet of that color. Once there, lick a few more times to gobble it up. Consume as many planets as possible within the time limit, avoid space mines, and confuse your friends to get a high score.

Planet Licker is a novel idea, a prototype really, but it still got me thinking about how else food could be utilized in game design, and perhaps as more than just entertainment. And god forbid anyone makes a burrito game. That would be the end for me. Unless I can convince management to buy BurritoGamer.com.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
