Watch Destiny 2 played at 4K on a killer gaming PC

I took a trip to Bungie last week to go hands-on with the PC version of Destiny 2. Our stablemates GamesRadar+ captured a juicy slice of footage showing D2 running at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution. I started up the PS4 version again when I got home from Bungie and it is going to be very hard to go back. The clips show parts of the Pyramidion strike, a story mission, a public event and a bit of PvP crucible at the end.

This footage was captured on a machine with a GTX 1080Ti, an Intel Core i7-7700K 4.2Ghz and 16GB of RAM.

Look out for our review in progress tomorrow when Destiny 2 goes live. Ahead of the launch Bungie confirmed to us that the PC will be receiving DLC and updates at the same rate as the console version of the game, though the developers are prepared to tune the PC version differently if something drastically needs fixing. Look out for our review in progress tomorrow.