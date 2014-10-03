Warlords of Draenor dungeons go on display in new "Training Day" preview

A new "Training Day" preview of the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion Warlords of Draenor provides a brief look inside its eight dungeons and the many dangers they contain.

Four of the new locales in Warlords of Draenor will be "level-up" dungeons, starting with the Bloodmaul Slag Mines, for players of level 90-92, and then working through the Iron Docks (levels 92-94), Auchindoun (levels 94-97), and finally Skyreach (levels 97-99). Each of the dungeons will contain four new bosses, including the Shadowmoon chieftain Ner'Zhul and another who "may seem just the tiniest bit familiar."

The remaining dungeons are all level 100 affairs, beginning with the Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, where Ner'Zhul continues his unpleasant ways; The Everbloom, located within the deadliest forests of Draenor; the Grimrail Depot, through which troops and materials from the Blackrock Foundry pass on their way to the front lines; and the Upper Blackrock Spire, the new home of the Ironmarch vanguard. The Grimrail Depot will put three bosses in your path, Shadowmoon has four, and Everbloom and Upper Blackrock have five each.

The preview also provides a brief breakdown of what players can expect to find lurking within each of the new locations. Auchindoun, for instance, is the holy mausoleum of the Draenei, held within Talador, with a crystalline structure that protects Draenei souls from the machinations of the Burning Legion. If you're a WoW fan looking forward to Warlords of Draenor, it's definitely worth a few minutes of your time.

World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor comes out on November 13.