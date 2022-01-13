Popular

Warhammer Age of Sigmar has been delayed into late 2023

Frontier's upcoming RTS was originally slated for an early 2023 release.

(Image credit: Games Workshop PLC)
Upcoming RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar has been delayed into late 2023, according to a recent trading report from developer Frontier.

It was originally due to release in the early half of 2023 but is now expected to come out "later in that calendar year" (thanks Eurogamer). Frontier says the delay "will further improve the quality and longevity of the game, and overall make it more successful." 

To say Age of Sigmar was announced would be an overstatement, with the game quietly revealed in a note to investors back in 2020. Frontier has been awfully tight-lipped about the whole thing—there have been no screenshots, gameplay or trailers to peep and this delay has been the first bit of news since then. Thankfully, Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer 3 is around the corner and ready to satiate the need for new digital tabletop goodness. It's one of the PC Gamer team's most anticipated games of 2022, too.

The trading report also mentions Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which launched in a poor state in mid-2021. "Elite Dangerous experienced a difficult calendar 2021 following the disappointing launch of the major Odyssey expansion in May 2021," the report read. "We continue to support the game and our passionate players with development updates, and we have seen an upturn in player sentiment as a result."

Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
