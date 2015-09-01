Warcraft film footage emerges online

We know that Warcraft is "pretty much a finished movie" according to its director, but it's not scheduled to release until June next year. We've seen some images from the film, but now we catch a glimpse of how it will look in action, thanks to an apparent leak.

You'll need to head over here to see it. It's a trailer full of grandiose war scenarios and orcs, so it's pretty unmistakably Warcraft. Where it came from, though, is another question. Gamespot published the leak but did not indicate where it comes from, though behind-closed-doors sessions happened at ComicCon last month, so it's likely something to do with that.

Whatever the case, the grainy footage is long-awaited: the film has been in discussions for over a decade now.