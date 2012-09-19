War of the Roses trailer celebrates upcoming launch by bashing in tin hats

FatShark's third person multiplayer medieval slay-'em-up, War of the Roses is out on October 2, but you can get in a week early and see your copy upgraded to the digital deluxe edition by pre-ordering. The digital deluxe edition comes with some bonus in-game armour and the official soundtrack, but the armour will vary depending on whether you pre-order from Steam (House of Lancaster) or other shops like Gamersgate , Green Man Gaming , Gamestop , Amazon and others (House of York).

Tyler's been playing the War of the Roses beta, and has quite enjoyed stepping into the cracked leather shoes of the authentic soldier classes. Check out his impressions of the War of the Roses beta for more.