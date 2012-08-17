Popular

War of the Roses closed beta starts today

Sharpen your arrows, sharpen your swords, sharpen everything that can be used to poke holes in people: the first wave of War of the Roses beta keys is being issued. The House of York and the House of Lancaster are recruiting via the beta sign-up page -- you'll have to compete for an invite with over 100,000 other beta registrants, but referring five friends will guarantee access.

Our recent hands-on preview exposes the elaborate, challenging, and goofy medieval combat that awaits testers. If you're interested in the research behind the game, have a watch of the latest behind-the-scenes video below:

