Vote now in the Golden Joystick Awards 2016 and get three games for £1/$1

As you might’ve spied, the 34th edition of the Golden Joystick Awards is open to the public for the first time in the ceremony’s 33 year history. As always, winners are voted for by the public, and doing so this year will net you a ‘Golden Bundle’ from Green Man Gaming for just £1/$1/1€.

That’ll get you three games including Spec Ops: The Line, the remake of Sid Meier’s Pirates! and a ‘Mystery Game’. Exciting. Furthermore, you’ll even be able to claim your quid back in Green Man Gaming credit by playing Spec Ops: The Line.

So how do you get all that? Simple: vote on your favourite games of 2015/2016 across the 21 public voted categories be heading this-a-way. Step by step instructions on how to claim your games will be communicated to voters by Green Man Gaming in October.

The 34th Golden Joystick Awards take place November 18 at the Indig02 at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets cost £10 each—on sale here—and are sold on a first come first serve basis.