Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines score gets a remastered release

As well as the Lacuna Coil and Ministry songs blasting out of clubs (and The Deb of Night's radio show), Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines had a memorable original score composed by Rik Schaffer, combining old world spookiness with Mission Impossible beats to hack to. And while you could always grab those mp3s from your Vampire/sound/music directory, now Schaffer's score is getting a proper release on vinyl, CD, and digital.

Schaffer has remastered all of the tracks for this edition, which Milan Records are releasing on October 25. The vinyl version looks especially slick, pressed on blood red vinyl marbled with a black smoke effect, inside a gatefold sleeve illustrated with a rundown cemetery (which presumably includes both a zombie-hunting caretaker and a secret door in the mausoleum leading to the Nosferatu Warrens). It also comes with a download card for the digital version and eight previously unheard tracks.

Schaffer has confirmed that he's returned to compose the score for Bloodlines 2 as well.