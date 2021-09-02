Valve pays tribute to Dota 2 caster who died of Covid-19

Dota 2's fall 2021 update includes a tribute to Filipino caster Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan, who died last week of Covid-19: A seasonal guild reward featuring a trio of his his most famous voice lines for the in-game chat wheel.

"We were saddened to hear recently of the passing of Aldrin Paulo 'Dunoo' Pangan, an icon of the Filipino casting community," Valve wrote in the update announcement. "As a tribute, for the next season, the selected chat wheels feature some of his most iconic lines."

The three lines will be available as rewards for Platinum-tier guilds:

"Easiest money of my life!"

"Lakad Matataaaag! Normalin Normalin." — Essentially, "Walk steadily, attack normally" — The magic of the line is all in the delivery.

"The next level play!"

Pangan and his longtime casting partner Marlon "Lon" Marcelo were esports fixtures in the Philippines who came to international attention after a wild broadcast of a match between Team Secret and Fnatic and ESL One Katowice in 2018.

Team Secret and other Dota 2 organizations and figures also paid tribute to Pangan.

Today is a sad day for the Dota community and Filipino esports as we have lost one of our voices. Lakad matatag in peace Dunoo, you will be missed. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EZ2x1TF8VCAugust 27, 2021 See more

Extremely sad to hear the passing of Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan. I don't understand Tagalog but his passion for PH Dota and the PH teams was unrivaled. Filled me with hype any time I listened to his snippets. My condolences to his friends and family in this difficult time. :((August 27, 2021 See more

"Lakad matatag, normalin normalin" and "Easiest money of my life!" quickly took on a life of their own: There were Dota 2 memes, naturally, and Gabe Newell himself uttered the phrase at The International 2018.

The Dota Plus fall 2021 update also makes improvements to the Dota Plus Item Assistant and adds new seasonal treasure, updated seasonal quests, and guild rewards. Full details are up at dota2.com.