Valve buys Campo Santo, developer of Firewatch

Campo Santo, the developer of Firewatch, has joined Valve. The news arrived as a blog post on Campo Santo's website, which reassured readers that everyone at the studio is remaining employed, and work on the developer's next game (expected in 2019) will continue.

"The twelve of us at Campo Santo have agreed to join Valve," the post reads, "where we will maintain our jobs as video game developers and continue production on our current project, In the Valley of Gods."

"Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in," the post continues. "They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there and we said yes."

So, it looks like when Gabe Newell said Valve was going to be shipping games again, he wasn't only talking about games Valve made.