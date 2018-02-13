Popular

Valentine's Day brings the Vapid Hustler to GTA Online

You don't know what it's got.

To celebrate the coming of Valentine's Day to Grand Theft Auto Online, Legendary Motorsport is offering a sweet blast from the past called the Vapid Hustler, a little deuce coupe with wide rubber, low-slung running boards. and a fiery paint job that would bring Harrison Ford running from all the way across town. 

The Hustler actually appeared back in GTA: San Andreas, according to the GTA Wiki, and it sounds like a mighty fine machine: Decent acceleration, excellent top speed, good handling for a car of its type, and it can push when it has to. It's an undeniably sweet looking ride, too. Nothing says "romance" like a chopped top, open engine compartment, and flames

The Valentine's Day event will also feature double GTA$ and RP in game modes including Till Death Do Us Part, Slasher, Resurrection, Deadline, and Lost vs. Damned, which is an angels-vs-devils showdown with 60-second day/night cycles that confer bonuses to one side or the other. The Turbine off-road slalom premium race is also open for business, and the LSIA Time Trial offers rewards for anyone who can beat the clock on a run from the Los Santos International Airport to the foothills of Mount Chiliad. 

And what's a day dedicated to love and romance without things to throw your money at? Here are the discounts on tap until February 19. 

Vehicle Discounts 

  • Albany Roosevelt (Sports Classic) – 25% off
  • Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic) – 25% off
  • HVY Barrage (Military) – 35% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)
  • Nagasaki Shotaro (Motorcycle) – 25% off (available for purchase after completing a round of Deadline)
  • RCV (Emergency) – 35% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)
  • Ocelot Stromberg (Sports Classic/Weaponized) – 25% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)
  • Nagasaki Buzzard (Attack Helicopter) – 25% off

Dynasty8 Discounts

  • All 10-car Properties (including High-End Apartments, Garages and Stilt Houses) – 25% off
  • Executive Offices – 25% off

Clothing and Accessories Discounts

  • All Valentine's clothing – 25% off
  • Doomsday Heist Tattoos – 25% off
  • Smuggler’s Run clothing – 25% off

There's also a 25 percent discount on Executive Assistant services, and a 25 percent discount on a custom upgrade at Benny's Original Motor Works. Full details are up at rockstargames.com.

