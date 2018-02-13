Valentine's Day brings the Vapid Hustler to GTA Online

To celebrate the coming of Valentine's Day to Grand Theft Auto Online, Legendary Motorsport is offering a sweet blast from the past called the Vapid Hustler, a little deuce coupe with wide rubber, low-slung running boards. and a fiery paint job that would bring Harrison Ford running from all the way across town.

The Hustler actually appeared back in GTA: San Andreas, according to the GTA Wiki, and it sounds like a mighty fine machine: Decent acceleration, excellent top speed, good handling for a car of its type, and it can push when it has to. It's an undeniably sweet looking ride, too. Nothing says "romance" like a chopped top, open engine compartment, and flames.

The Valentine's Day event will also feature double GTA$ and RP in game modes including Till Death Do Us Part, Slasher, Resurrection, Deadline, and Lost vs. Damned, which is an angels-vs-devils showdown with 60-second day/night cycles that confer bonuses to one side or the other. The Turbine off-road slalom premium race is also open for business, and the LSIA Time Trial offers rewards for anyone who can beat the clock on a run from the Los Santos International Airport to the foothills of Mount Chiliad.

And what's a day dedicated to love and romance without things to throw your money at? Here are the discounts on tap until February 19.

Vehicle Discounts

Albany Roosevelt (Sports Classic) – 25% off

Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic) – 25% off

HVY Barrage (Military) – 35% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Nagasaki Shotaro (Motorcycle) – 25% off (available for purchase after completing a round of Deadline)

RCV (Emergency) – 35% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Ocelot Stromberg (Sports Classic/Weaponized) – 25% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Nagasaki Buzzard (Attack Helicopter) – 25% off

Dynasty8 Discounts

All 10-car Properties (including High-End Apartments, Garages and Stilt Houses) – 25% off

Executive Offices – 25% off

Clothing and Accessories Discounts

All Valentine's clothing – 25% off

Doomsday Heist Tattoos – 25% off

Smuggler’s Run clothing – 25% off

There's also a 25 percent discount on Executive Assistant services, and a 25 percent discount on a custom upgrade at Benny's Original Motor Works. Full details are up at rockstargames.com.