Unity 5 unveiled at GDC 2014

Unity 5 , the latest version of the popular game development engine, was unveiled at the Game Development Conference in San Francisco today. The new update will include big updates to Unity's audio and lighting tools and 64-bit engine support, according to Unity Technologies. Unity 5 will be available for pre-order starting today, and is accompanied by a trailer featuring lots of flashy light rendering and a wub-wub distortion soundtrack.

“Every time we ship a new version of Unity, we're looking to empower developers with technology that's more powerful and easier to apply than ever before,” David Helgason, CEO of Unity Technologies, wrote in a press release. “With the huge additions of physically-based shading, lighting workflows, a new platform, and a new built-in method for user acquisition, we're improving Unity dramatically from both a creative and business perspective.”

Unity has also partnered with Mozilla to bring the game engine to WebGL, meaning that Unity games could run inside Firefox without any additional plug-ins. Mozilla has written up a full post about the collaboration here , and the Unity booth will be showing off this ability with in-browser builds of Dead Trigger 2 .

Users who pre-order will also get access to the current build of Unity 4 and all planned updates. Unity 4 launched two years ago, and has provided the base for games like Rust , Kerbal Space Program , Gone Home , and Surgeon Simulator .

Thanks to Aaron San Filippo , developer of Unity game Race the Sun , for the tip.