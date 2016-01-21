Undertale's Steam review section is pretty funny

Popular

Undertale is a very popular video game. Richard Cobbett rated it highly and he wasn't alone: it was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2015, rivalling the likes of The Phantom Pain and The Witcher 3. There's a vocal minority who hate it of course, but that's to be expected when a whimsical retro-styled RPG gains so much popularity. Especially one where you don't have to kill anything.

At this stage, Undertale doesn't really need much more promotion: it's become a phenomenon. Creator Toby Fox must be aware of this, because the 'reviews' section on the Undertale Steam page is among the driest I've ever seen.

Screen Shot 2016-01-21 at 1.56.29 pm

Some of those quotes (particularly the Destructoid one) are taken a bit out of context, but sometimes that's okay in the interests of a laugh. Nothing is perfect, not even Undertale.

