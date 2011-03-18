[UK Facebook giveaway] Win Total War: Shogun 2

Bows! Arrows! Swords! Horses! WASD camera movement! Our Total War: Shogun 2 review .

Total War: Shogun 2 is one hell of a game. A few of us watched Tim warmongering during lunch; the resulting match was a 30 minute massacre. I learned something from that battle. It doesn't matter how effective flaming arrows prove, we'll whoop and yelp whenever they're used.

We awarded Total War: Shogun 2 an Editor's Choice award because it's completely damn awesome. To celebrate it's release we have ten Steam codes to give away. Read on to find out how to enter.

There's two things you need to do to be in with a chance of winning. First, 'Like' our Facebook group .

Secondly, answer the following question in the Facebook comments thread.

Why are you so warsome?

We'll pick the best answers on Monday 21 March and will send out the codes via Facebook at the end of the day. Good luck!