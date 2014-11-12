Ubisoft acknowledges Assassin's Creed: Unity problems on AMD hardware

[Update: AMD has sent us a statement pointing out that Ubisoft's efforts to fix Assassin's Creed: Unity are not focused specifically on AMD hardware, which Ubisoft itself acknowledged in a recent forum post. "As previously reported on the Assassin’s Creed Live Updates Blog, our team is furiously working to resolve bugs and performance issues for Assassin’s Creed Unity on all platforms. On PC, some media outlets have misinterpreted a forum post indicating that we were working on resolving issues that were AMD-specific," it says. "We apologize for any confusion and want to be clear that we are working with all of our hardware partners to address known issues that exist across various PC configurations. We care deeply about a smooth and enjoyable Assassin’s Creed experience and we will continue to update customers as these issues are fixed via the AC Live Updates Blog."

Ubisoft's progress fixing Assassin's Creed: Unity across all platforms can be followed on the Live Updates blog.]

Original story:

The Assassin's Creed: Unity Steam review page is not a happy place. Red "thumbs down" images abound, as users report crashes, sluggish frame rates, and poor performance all around. Not everyone is having trouble, and some people are reporting problems even on relatively high-end Intel-based systems with Nvidia GPUs. But AMD owners seem to be the ones who are suffering the most.

"We are aware that the graphics performance of Assassin’s Creed Unity on PC may be adversely affected by certain AMD CPU and GPU configurations," Ubisoft Community Manager Justin Kruger wrote in an Assassin's Creed forum post. "This should not affect the vast majority of PC players, but rest assured that AMD and Ubisoft are continuing to work together closely to resolve the issue, and will provide more information as soon as it is available."

In a separate Steam forum post, Kruger asked anyone who does run into a technical problem with the game to contact Ubisoft with the details. As for our own review of Assassin's Creed: Unity, it's still in the works, and should be up soon.