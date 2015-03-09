Two Battlefield 4 night maps hit test server

Youtuber Westie has uploaded a video showing a nighttime variant of the wide open Golmud Railway, and mentions that a similarly gloomy variation of Zavod 311. They're live for alpha scrutiny on the consumer test environment, and seem to do a nice job of showing off the Frostbite engine's excellent lighting capacities.

Also there's a yeti. Players have discovered that on Golmud Railway you can go to the very edge of the map, shoot a distant shiny object on a mountainside. The shine vanishes and you hear a mournful yeti cry. In the test version of the map the cry seems to be playing constantly, because the yeti can't get any damn rest with this noisy war happening.

Thanks VG247.